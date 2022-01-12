Ocugen, Jefferies, Immuron, Wipro

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>

U.S. stock indexes rose on Wednesday after consumer prices data that largely met expectations eased some concerns about faster-than-expected interest rate hikes, with big technology stocks offering the biggest boost.

At 10:19 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.44% at 36,411.87. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 0.69% at 4,745.8 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 0.97% at 15,300.377.

** Ready Capital Corporation (RC.N): down 4.9%

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BUZZ-Dips after pricing upsized share offering

** Citigroup Inc (C.N): up 0.4%

BUZZ-Gains for 4th day on fresh revamp strategies

** Ally Financial Inc (ALLY.N): up 3.5%

BUZZ-Up nearly 1% on $2 billion share buyback, dividend hike

** Biogen Inc (BIIB.O): down 8.7%

BUZZ-Falls as U.S. Medicare plans to cover Alzheimer's drug only for trial patients

** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 3.2%

BUZZ-California reviews Tesla's 'full self driving' test program - report

** DiDi Global Inc (DIDI.N): up 1.8%

BUZZ-Gains as reports say Hong Kong listing likely in Q2

** Apple Inc (AAPL.O): up 0.9%

BUZZ-iPhone lead times suggest supply has mostly met demand - Goldman Sachs

** Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc (VORB.O): down 2.9%

BUZZ-Falls after pushing first satellite launch date

** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O): up 5.4%

BUZZ-Firms after filings show insiders bought shares

** Alcoa Corporation (AA.N): up 0.5%

BUZZ-Alcoa to benefit from high aluminum prices, EV transition - Jefferies

** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO.O): up 4.0%

BUZZ-Take-Two rises after BMO upgrades to 'outperform'

** Novavax Inc (NVAX.O): up 0.1%

BUZZ-Up on COVID-19 vaccine authorization in South Korea

** Hyzon Motors Inc (HYZN.O): down 5.6%

BUZZ-Falls on flagging margin hit, SEC subpoena

** Infosys Limited : up 2.9%

BUZZ-Hits record high as digital demand fuels earnings

** PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL.O): down 2.2%

BUZZ-Slips as Jefferies cuts to 'hold', slashes PT

** Ally Financial Inc (ALLY.N): up 3.5%

BUZZ-Gains after stock buyback, dividend boost

** Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF.N): down 9.8%

BUZZ-Falls after Q4 results miss estimates

** Ocugen Inc (OCGN.O): up 5.4%

BUZZ-Gains as COVID-19 vaccine booster effective against Omicron, Delta in study

** NexGel Inc (NXGL.O): up 7.7%

BUZZ-Set for best day on launching hydrogel patch to treat foot blisters

** Immuron Limited : up 39.3%

BUZZ-Set for 3-month high on research contract with U.S. military

** Wipro Limited : down 7.8%

BUZZ-Falls after reporting Q3 results

** Huntsman Corporation (HUN.N): up 2.5%

BUZZ-Up on director nominations by activist investor Starboard

** 51job Inc (JOBS.O): up 9.3%

BUZZ-Shares gain even as buyer group proposes to cut takeover price

** DoorDash Inc (DASH.N): up 2.1%

BUZZ-Rises as Evercore upgrades to 'outperform'

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Oishee Majumdar in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.