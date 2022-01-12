Ocugen, Jefferies, Immuron, Wipro
- Summary
U.S. stock indexes rose on Wednesday after consumer prices data that largely met expectations eased some concerns about faster-than-expected interest rate hikes, with big technology stocks offering the biggest boost.
At 10:19 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.44% at 36,411.87. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 0.69% at 4,745.8 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 0.97% at 15,300.377.
** Ready Capital Corporation (RC.N): down 4.9%
BUZZ-Dips after pricing upsized share offering
** Citigroup Inc (C.N): up 0.4%
BUZZ-Gains for 4th day on fresh revamp strategies
** Ally Financial Inc (ALLY.N): up 3.5%
BUZZ-Up nearly 1% on $2 billion share buyback, dividend hike
** Biogen Inc (BIIB.O): down 8.7%
BUZZ-Falls as U.S. Medicare plans to cover Alzheimer's drug only for trial patients
** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 3.2%
BUZZ-California reviews Tesla's 'full self driving' test program - report
** DiDi Global Inc (DIDI.N): up 1.8%
BUZZ-Gains as reports say Hong Kong listing likely in Q2
** Apple Inc (AAPL.O): up 0.9%
BUZZ-iPhone lead times suggest supply has mostly met demand - Goldman Sachs
** Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc (VORB.O): down 2.9%
BUZZ-Falls after pushing first satellite launch date
** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O): up 5.4%
BUZZ-Firms after filings show insiders bought shares
** Alcoa Corporation (AA.N): up 0.5%
BUZZ-Alcoa to benefit from high aluminum prices, EV transition - Jefferies
** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO.O): up 4.0%
BUZZ-Take-Two rises after BMO upgrades to 'outperform'
** Novavax Inc (NVAX.O): up 0.1%
BUZZ-Up on COVID-19 vaccine authorization in South Korea
** Hyzon Motors Inc (HYZN.O): down 5.6%
BUZZ-Falls on flagging margin hit, SEC subpoena
** Infosys Limited : up 2.9%
BUZZ-Hits record high as digital demand fuels earnings
** PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL.O): down 2.2%
BUZZ-Slips as Jefferies cuts to 'hold', slashes PT
** Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF.N): down 9.8%
BUZZ-Falls after Q4 results miss estimates
** Ocugen Inc (OCGN.O): up 5.4%
BUZZ-Gains as COVID-19 vaccine booster effective against Omicron, Delta in study
** NexGel Inc (NXGL.O): up 7.7%
BUZZ-Set for best day on launching hydrogel patch to treat foot blisters
** Immuron Limited : up 39.3%
BUZZ-Set for 3-month high on research contract with U.S. military
** Wipro Limited : down 7.8%
BUZZ-Falls after reporting Q3 results
** Huntsman Corporation (HUN.N): up 2.5%
BUZZ-Up on director nominations by activist investor Starboard
** 51job Inc (JOBS.O): up 9.3%
BUZZ-Shares gain even as buyer group proposes to cut takeover price
** DoorDash Inc (DASH.N): up 2.1%
BUZZ-Rises as Evercore upgrades to 'outperform'
