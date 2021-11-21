Asian Markets
Ogier wins his eighth WRC title as Toyota are also crowned
Nov 21 (Reuters) - France's Sebastien Ogier won his eighth world rally championship in nine years on Sunday as his Toyota team also clinched the manufacturers' title.
The 37-year-old won the season-ending Monza Rally in northern Italy with Welsh team mate Elfyn Evans, his only title rival, finishing as runner-up.
Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond
