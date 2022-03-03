Oil self-sanctioning is unstable weapon for West

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Commodity markets have flipped the script. European leaders’ big fear amid a Russian attack on Ukraine was that Western sanctions might stop them buying the oil and gas on which their economies depend. The current spike in prices, however, is mainly because customers themselves do not want it.

The West’s sanctions were carefully designed to enable importing states to pay for Russian oil and especially gas, which constitutes over a third of European supply. Despite increasingly charged relations between Western leaders and President Vladimir Putin, Gazprom has recently increased supplies via its pipelines.

The reticence of some buyers stems in part from shareholders who increasingly care about environmental, social and governance principles. Now Moscow has made itself a pariah, some boards can no longer deal with it. That’s why UK utility Centrica (CNA.L) said on Tuesday that it would no longer take gas from Gazprom’s British arm read more . Groups like BP have pledged to sell Russian assets read more .

The other driver is practical. Oil traders found no buyers for consignments of Russian Urals crude on Tuesday despite an unusually wide $19 discount to its Brent counterpart, because buyers don’t want to touch it. They are worried they will get stuck with oil they cannot sell if Western leaders ramp up sanctions, or even if the mere fear of further penalties means other traders steer clear.

U.S. President Joe Biden may well be sanguine about the markets’ self-sanctioning. If Putin faces a month or longer of being unable to sell many of Russia’s 4.2 million barrels of daily crude exports, the economic costs of the war would become harder to bear, particularly now that the West has also frozen a big chunk of the $630 billion of foreign exchange reserves belonging to Russia’s central bank.

The downside is that removing even a fraction of Russia’s supply could see prices stay above $120 a barrel most of this year, the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies reckons. Brent is already above $115 a barrel, over 50% higher than December’s level, and European gas futures spiked over 40% on Wednesday. If self-sanctioning goes too far, Western voters may start to blame their politicians for the crisis, and Biden’s partners in Europe may pressure him to commit to protect Russian imports, straining the Western alliance. That makes it a risky weapon.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allies, together known as OPEC+, said on March 2 that they would stick to their plans for a modest output rise in April, snubbing calls from consumer countries for more crude. The move came despite growing signs that Western sanctions are starting to damage trade in Russian oil and gas, causing prices to rise sharply.

- Oil producers postponed sales, importers rejected Russian ships and buyers worldwide searched elsewhere for needed crude, Reuters reported on March 1.

- “The current realistic scenario is that a large portion of Russian crude oil, as well as refined oil products, will no longer be palpable to the market and create a supply deficit for the duration of the armed conflict,” Rystad Energy analyst Louise Dickson said.

- Brent crude rose 2.7% to trade at $115.60 a barrel as of 1000 GMT on March 3.

- UK natural gas futures for delivery in May were trading at 4.08 pounds a therm, having traded under 3 pounds at the end of February.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.