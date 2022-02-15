Oil stocks, Tesla, Resonant, Sea Ltd, Arista Networks

U.S. stock index futures jumped on Tuesday on news that Russia was pulling back some troops from near the Ukrainian border, in signs of a de-escalation in tensions between the two countries.

At 7:09 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 1.11% at 34,854. S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.48% at 4,459, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 2.08% at 14,550.

** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): up 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Elon Musk discloses he owns fifth of Tesla, shares up

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** Sea Ltd (SE.N): up 3.7% premarket BUZZ-ARK Invest buys co's shares after record plunge on Monday

** Arista Networks Inc : up 9.2% premarket BUZZ-Up as brokerages raise PTs after Q4 results

** Resonant Inc (RESN.O): up 258.5% premarket BUZZ-More than triples on buyout by Japan's Murata

** CME Group Inc (CME.O): up 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Credit Suisse starts coverage on co with 'neutral' rating

** Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR.O): down 57.9% premarket BUZZ-Set to open at record low as FDA maintains clinical hold on trial

** Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N): down 1.7% premarket

Chevron Corp (CVX.N): down 1.0% premarket

Producers Continental Resources (CLR.N): down 4.5% premarket

Callon Petroleum Co (CPE.N): down 3.9% premarket

SM Energy Co (SM.N): down 2.9% premarket

Marathon Oil Corp (MRO.N): down 2.2% premarket

Occidental Petroleum Corp : down 2.6% premarket

Schlumberger NV (SLB.N): down 1.7% premarket

Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N): down 1.6% premarket

Halliburton Co (HAL.N): down 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Oil stocks slide as crude prices drop from 7-year high

** Yandex N.V. (YNDX.O): up 9.4% premarket BUZZ-Eyes $6.5 bln annual revenue in 2022, shares up

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Manya Saini in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.