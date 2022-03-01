Oligarch sanctions’ devil no longer in the detail

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Brussels froze assets of Russian billionaires like Alexei Mordashov and Mikhail Fridman. Unlike U.S. sanctions, their companies don’t automatically get hit. Even so, counterparties may in any case decide steel group Severstal and investor LetterOne are too toxic to deal with.

Full view will be published shortly.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The European Union sanctioned Russian businessmen Alexei Mordashov, Alisher Usmanov, Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven on Feb. 28 as well as Igor Sechin, chief executive of state oil giant Rosneft. In addition, it blacklisted several other tycoons, political and military actors it also considers connected to President Vladimir Putin.

- Aven and Fridman are major shareholders in Alfa Group, the owner of Alfa Bank, a major Russian lender which has now been sanctioned, as well as investor LetterOne. Mordashov is majority owner of steel group Severstal, whose depositary receipts are listed in London.

- The Russian equities market was shut on March 1, but Severstal’s depositary receipts were down 11% in London at 1547 GMT. Rosneft’s depositary receipts were up 10% in volatile trading.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.