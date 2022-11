DUBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Oman's central bank increased its repo rate by 75 basis points to 4.5%, the country's state news agency said on Thursday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday.

Reporting by Enas Alashray; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.