Omantel to buy back over $350 million of its bonds















DUBAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Oman Telecommunications (OTEL.OM), majority owned by the state, said in a bourse filing it has accepted to buy more than $350 million of its existing bonds for cash.

Omantel earlier this month made a tender offer to holders of its $600 million bonds due in 2023 and $900 million bonds maturing in 2028.

It will buy back just over $140.5 million of the 2023 notes and just over $211 million of the 2028 paper, it said in a Euronext filing on Wednesday.

The settlement date for the notes accepted for purchase is Oct. 24. The tender offer will expire on Nov. 1, unless extended by the company. The following day, Omantel will announce the final acceptance amount. The final settlement date in expected to be Nov. 3.

Citi , HSBC (HSBA.L) and Standard Chartered (STAN.L) are dealer managers on the tender offer.

Reporting by Yousef Saba Editing by Tomasz Janowski











