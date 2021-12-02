Omeros, CF Acquisition, Chemomab, Phunware

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>

The Dow and the S&P 500 were set to rise on Thursday, led by gains in planemaker Boeing and travel stocks, although increasing cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant across the world continued to drive volatility in markets.

At 8:58 am ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.61% at 34,209. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.23% at 4,519, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.21% at 15,836.75.

** Apple (AAPL.O): down 3.1% premarket ** Qualcomm (QCOM.O): down 1.8% premarket ** Skyworks (SWKS.O): down 2.6% premarket ** Broadcom (AVGO.O): down 1.4% premarket ** Qorvo (QRVO.O): down 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Apple, suppliers fall after report on slowing iPhone 13 demand

** Wynn Resorts (WYNN.O): up 1.5% premarket ** Las Vegas Sands (LVS.N): up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-U.S. Casinos recover some losses since 'junket mogul' arrest

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.