Optimistic Ankara says inflation will fall to 24% this year

ANKARA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Turkish inflation will fall to around 24% by December and hit single digits by May of next year, Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Friday, painting a far rosier picture than that of economists who see it 10 percentage points higher.

Inflation surged to a two-decade high of 48.7% in January, fueled by President Tayyip Erdogan's push for unorthodox interest rate cuts and a resulting lira crash late last year.

The central bank's monthly survey of market participants' expectations on Friday showed consumer price inflation was seen ending 2022 at 34.06%.

"The only problem now is inflation," Nebati said in an interview with broadcaster Haberturk. The country had achieved high growth with a low current account deficit and would continue to do so, he added.

Turkey had achieved a competitive exchange rate with the dollar stable, Nebati said, adding that his meetings with investors in London this week were "fantastic".

The government will take further steps to bring Turks' "under the mattress" gold into the financial system, and expected some $25 billion worth of gold to be brought into the economy as a result, he said.

He also said the amount of lira deposits in a scheme to protect them from the effects of depreciation has risen to 340 billion lira ($25 billion).

