Oracle, Lucid Group, Broadcom, Chewy, Everbridge

U.S. stock index futures extended gains sharply on Friday after data showed inflation in November was in line with expectations, easing some pressure from the Federal Reserve to move ahead with its aggressive policy tightening.

At 8:42 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.48% at 35,923. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.58% at 4,694, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.55% at 16,238.

** Oncolytics Biotech Inc : up 6.7% premarket BUZZ-Up on positive safety data from breast cancer therapy trial

** Lucid Group Inc (LCID.O): up 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Prices $1.75 bln convertible debt deal, shares waver

** Angion Biomedica Corp (ANGN.O): down 22.1% premarket BUZZ-Set to hit record low as kidney injury therapy fails to meet main goal

** Oracle Corporation (ORCL.N): up 13.6% premarket BUZZ-Set for best day in 1-1/2 yrs after upbeat forecast, PT raises

** Chewy Inc (CHWY.N): down 8.7% premarket BUZZ-Set to open at 16-month low on wider-than-expected Q3 loss, PT cuts

** Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O): up 7.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Co's fundamentals impressive but risks remain

** American Outdoor Brands (AOUT.O): down 20.5% premarket BUZZ-Sinks on qtrly miss

** Sprinklr Inc (CXM.N): up 7.8% premarket BUZZ-Gains on Q3 sales beat, JPM raise

** C3.ai Inc (AI.N): up 18.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges on $500 mln agreement with U.S. Department of Defense

** Applied DNA Sciences Inc (APDN.O): up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on posting better-than-expected revenue

** Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN.O): up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Up on report Microsoft's buyout bid set to win EU nod

** Costco Wholesale Corp (COST.O): up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Membership growth, lower expenses overshadow holiday fears for co

** Everbridge Inc (EVBG.O): down 38.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls on CEO's resignation plan

** Lululemon Athletica (LULU.O): down 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Hits near 2-month low after warning of demand slowdown

** CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB.N): up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-SPAC up on $4.8 bln deal to take Getty Images public

** Peloton Interactive (PTON.O): down 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls after Credit Suisse downgrades on near-term growth worries

** Context Therapeutics (CNTX.O): up 26.2% premarket BUZZ-Up after drug shows promise in breast cancer study

Compiled by Manya Saini in Bengaluru

