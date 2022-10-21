Orix plans to invest about $2 bln in Toshiba - Nikkei Business

TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Orix Corp plans to invest about 300 billion yen ($2 billion) in Toshiba, Nikkei business reported on Friday.
A consortium led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) and including Orix and Chubu Electric Power Co Inc was granted preferred bidder status by Toshiba in a second round of bidding on Oct. 7, though the conglomerate is still open to proposals from others, people familiar with the matter have said. read more
($1 = 150.7200 yen)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Tokyo newsroom Editing by Mark Potter
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.