Pakistan annual inflation rose to 12.3% in December

KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Pakistan’s consumer price index rose 12.3% in December from a year earlier, according to the country’s official statistics bureau.

Edible items were the main contributor to the latest increase.

In the previous month, consumer inflation based on the annual increase in the CPI was 11.5%.

Pakistan's cabinet on Thursday approved a supplementary budget that plans to end exemptions on sales tax and levy new duties as part of fiscal tightening measures aimed at winning funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

