Pakistan FX reserves held by central bank fall to $6.7 bln as of Dec 2















ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell by $784 million to $6.7 billion as of Dec. 2, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

"This decline is on account of the payment of US $1,000 million against maturing Pakistan International Sukuk and some other external debt repayments," the statement said.

It said some debt repayments were offset by inflows, mainly $500 million received from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Reporting by Gibran Peshimam Editing by Mark Heinrich











