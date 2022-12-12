Pakistan hopes to finalise talks with Saudi Arabia on financial help soon















ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Pakistan is hoping to conclude talks with Saudi Arabia soon on financial help for the South Asian nation, Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Monday.

Dar also told a news conference that the International Monetary Fund had asked Pakistan for more information to finalise its ninth review.

Reporting by Asif Shahzad in Islamabad, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar, Editing by William Maclean











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.