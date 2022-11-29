Pakistan seeks support from Bank of China to bring back macroeconomic stability - ministry















ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Pakistan has sought support from the Bank of China to bring back macroeconomic stability, the South Asian country's finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Pakistan's finance minister Ishaq Dar briefed the president of the Bank of China, Liu Jin, about the country's financial and fiscal conditions, the ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Asif Shahzad in Islamabad, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar











