Pakistan's bonds slump on report UN DP to recommend debt restructuring

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Pakistan's bonds slumped on Friday, leaving many at half of their face value after a Financial Times report that the United Nations Development Programme was set to publish a memo urging the country to restructure its debt. read more

Long-term worries about Pakistan's finances have been compounded over the last month by devastating Monsoon floods. read more

Friday's moves saw one of its main bonds due for repayment in 2024 slump over 9 cents to around 50 cents on the dollar . Another due in 2027 fell to around 45 cents.

Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe

