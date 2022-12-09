Pakistan's court endorses settlement with Barrick Gold over mining project
ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Pakistan's supreme court on Friday endorsed a settlement with Barrick Gold (ABX.TO) to resume mining the Reko Diq, one of the world's biggest copper and gold deposits sites in the country's southwest, a court order showed.
The short order was read out by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, who headed a five-person panel. A Reuters reporter was present in the court.
Barrick Gold ended a long-running dispute with Pakistan, agreeing to restart developing the mining project under an out of court agreement earlier this year.
Under the deal, Barrick Gold withdrew a case from an international arbitration court, which had slapped an $11 billion penalty against Pakistan for suspending contracts of the company and its partners in 2011.
The court endorsement was a condition of the settlement to resume mining, that will invest $10 billion.
