Paytm battering targets raw valuation underbelly

MUMBAI, Nov 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India’s fintech giant is worth $13 bln after a 31% post-IPO drop. That remains exuberant at 26 times sales. The company is still growing, but revenue pressure is a concern, and costs are high. Success requires official help on fees and lending. That’s far from guaranteed.

Full view will be published shortly.

Follow @ugalani on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

CONTEXT NEWS

- Paytm shares closed at 1,494 rupees on Nov. 23, valuing the company at $13 billion after its third day of trade.

- The stock is 31% lower than the price at which the Indian fintech startup sold shares in its initial public offering. The shares debuted on Nov. 18, and the following day was a markets holiday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Editing by Antony Currie and Katrina Hamlin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.