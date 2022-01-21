Pegasus Asia, a SPAC backed by Tikehau Capital, lists in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Jan 21 (Reuters) - A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), backed by European asset manager Tikehau Capital (TKOO.PA) and a holding firm of LVMH (LVMH.PA) Chairman Bernard Arnault, began trading in Singapore on Friday, becoming the second SPAC to debut in the city-state.

Pegasus Asia , which raised S$170 million ($126 million) and plans to invest in tech-enabled sectors, traded littled change from its offer price of S$5 per unit.

On Thursday, Vertex Technology Acquisition Corp , a SPAC backed by Vertex Ventures - in turn owned by state investor Temasek (TEM.UL) - became the first such structure to list on the local bourse. Singapore Exchange aims to become a key venue for SPAC listings. read more

($1 = 1.3468 Singapore dollars)

Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Christopher Cushing

