Peloton, Alibaba, Spirit Airlines, Cerence Inc
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Summary
- Companies
- Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
- >The Day Ahead newsletter:
- >The Morning News Call newsletter:
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, after a week of volatile trading spurred on by mixed quarterly results from big technology companies, while Peloton jumped on media reports of interest from potential buyers including Amazon.
At 9:49 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.24% at 35,004.69. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.04% at 4,498.6 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 0.52% at 14,171.598.
BUZZ-Tesla's bitcoin holdings worth about $2 bln
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BUZZ-NOV Inc slips on JPM downgrade after Q4 loss, bleak outlook
BUZZ-Peloton jumps on reports Amazon, Nike weigh takeover bids
BUZZ-Alibaba's U.S. stock falls amid speculation SoftBank could trim stake
BUZZ-Spirit Airlines surges on Frontier Airlines deal
BUZZ-Astra Space rises ahead of first satellite launch for NASA
BUZZ-Elevate Credit rises on settling litigation related to 2014 spin-off
BUZZ-Origin Agritech set for best day in six months on annual forecast
BUZZ-Tyson Foods firms on upbeat quarterly report despite labor, supply snags
BUZZ-Zimmer Biomet falls on downbeat quarter
BUZZ-Cerence slumps on forecast cut, CFO change
BUZZ-Origin Materials rises on partnership with Minafin Group
BUZZ-Energizer Holdings gains on upbeat Q1 results; flags rising cost pressures
BUZZ-Statera Biopharma eyes worst day in nearly a year on $2 mln equity sale
BUZZ-Dermata dives after announcing $10 mln equity offering
BUZZ-Gol rises after saying American Airlines' investment finalized
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.