Peloton, Alibaba, Spirit Airlines, Cerence Inc

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, after a week of volatile trading spurred on by mixed quarterly results from big technology companies, while Peloton jumped on media reports of interest from potential buyers including Amazon.

At 9:49 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.24% at 35,004.69. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.04% at 4,498.6 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 0.52% at 14,171.598.

BUZZ-Tesla's bitcoin holdings worth about $2 bln

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BUZZ-NOV Inc slips on JPM downgrade after Q4 loss, bleak outlook

BUZZ-Peloton jumps on reports Amazon, Nike weigh takeover bids

BUZZ-Alibaba's U.S. stock falls amid speculation SoftBank could trim stake

BUZZ-Spirit Airlines surges on Frontier Airlines deal

BUZZ-Astra Space rises ahead of first satellite launch for NASA

BUZZ-Elevate Credit rises on settling litigation related to 2014 spin-off

BUZZ-Origin Agritech set for best day in six months on annual forecast

BUZZ-Tyson Foods firms on upbeat quarterly report despite labor, supply snags

BUZZ-Zimmer Biomet falls on downbeat quarter

BUZZ-Cerence slumps on forecast cut, CFO change

BUZZ-Origin Materials rises on partnership with Minafin Group

BUZZ-Energizer Holdings gains on upbeat Q1 results; flags rising cost pressures

BUZZ-Statera Biopharma eyes worst day in nearly a year on $2 mln equity sale

BUZZ-Dermata dives after announcing $10 mln equity offering

BUZZ-Gol rises after saying American Airlines' investment finalized

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Tiyashi Datta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.