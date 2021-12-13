Peloton, Novavax, Coca-Cola, Arena Pharma

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday, led by gains in Apple which neared $3 trillion in market capitalization, while investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's meeting later this week where policymakers are likely to signal faster tapering of monetary stimulus.

At 7:33 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.08% at 35,996. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.24% at 4,722.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.40% at 16,395.

Compiled by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru

