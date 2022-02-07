Peloton, Spirit Airlines, Hasbro

U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday after a week of volatile trading spurred on by mixed quarterly results from Big Tech, while Peloton jumped on reports of interest from potential buyers including e-commerce giant Amazon.

At 7:58 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.09% at 35,009. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.16% at 4,499.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.26% at 14,723.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Tiyashi Datta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.