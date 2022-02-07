Peloton, Spirit Airlines, Tyson Foods

U.S. stock indexes reversed course to slip on Monday as markets digested mixed quarterly results from megacaps Amazon and Facebook owner Meta Platforms last week, while Peloton jumped on media reports of interest from potential buyers including Amazon.

At 12:57 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.09% at 35,059.16. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.29% at 4,487.47 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.33% at 14,051.925.

BUZZ-Tesla receives SEC subpoena related to settlement on Elon Musk's tweets

BUZZ-NOV Inc slips on JPM downgrade after Q4 loss, bleak outlook

BUZZ-Peloton jumps on reports Amazon, Nike weigh takeover bids

BUZZ-Alibaba's U.S. stock falls amid speculation SoftBank could trim stake

BUZZ-Spirit Airlines surges on Frontier Airlines deal

BUZZ-Hasbro slips on warning of sustained supply chain headaches

BUZZ-Astra Space rises ahead of first satellite launch for NASA

BUZZ-Elevate Credit rises on settling litigation related to 2014 spin-off

BUZZ-Origin Agritech set for best day in six months on annual forecast

BUZZ-Tyson Foods hits all-time high on upbeat Q1 results

BUZZ-Zimmer Biomet falls on downbeat quarter

BUZZ-Cerence slumps on forecast cut, CFO change

BUZZ-Origin Materials rises on partnership with Minafin Group

BUZZ-Energizer Holdings gains on upbeat Q1 results; flags rising cost pressures

BUZZ-Statera Biopharma eyes worst day in nearly a year on $2 mln equity sale

BUZZ-Newell Brands leaps on sale of its home security business

BUZZ-Dermata dives after announcing $10 mln equity offering

BUZZ-Gol rises after saying American Airlines' investment finalized

BUZZ-Forum Energy Technologies drops on lowered outlook as supply chain issues bite

BUZZ-Crypto stocks climb as bitcoin, ether gain

BUZZ-Trump-linked Phunware surges after Campaign Nucleus partnership

BUZZ-Valvoline pilots EV servicing in retail stores, shares up

Compiled by Tiyashi Datta

