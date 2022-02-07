Peloton, Spirit Airlines, Tyson Foods
U.S. stock indexes reversed course to slip on Monday as markets digested mixed quarterly results from megacaps Amazon and Facebook owner Meta Platforms last week, while Peloton jumped on media reports of interest from potential buyers including Amazon.
At 12:57 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.09% at 35,059.16. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.29% at 4,487.47 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.33% at 14,051.925.
BUZZ-Tesla receives SEC subpoena related to settlement on Elon Musk's tweets
BUZZ-NOV Inc slips on JPM downgrade after Q4 loss, bleak outlook
BUZZ-Peloton jumps on reports Amazon, Nike weigh takeover bids
BUZZ-Alibaba's U.S. stock falls amid speculation SoftBank could trim stake
BUZZ-Spirit Airlines surges on Frontier Airlines deal
BUZZ-Hasbro slips on warning of sustained supply chain headaches
BUZZ-Astra Space rises ahead of first satellite launch for NASA
BUZZ-Elevate Credit rises on settling litigation related to 2014 spin-off
BUZZ-Origin Agritech set for best day in six months on annual forecast
BUZZ-Tyson Foods hits all-time high on upbeat Q1 results
BUZZ-Zimmer Biomet falls on downbeat quarter
BUZZ-Cerence slumps on forecast cut, CFO change
BUZZ-Origin Materials rises on partnership with Minafin Group
BUZZ-Energizer Holdings gains on upbeat Q1 results; flags rising cost pressures
BUZZ-Statera Biopharma eyes worst day in nearly a year on $2 mln equity sale
BUZZ-Newell Brands leaps on sale of its home security business
BUZZ-Dermata dives after announcing $10 mln equity offering
BUZZ-Gol rises after saying American Airlines' investment finalized
BUZZ-Forum Energy Technologies drops on lowered outlook as supply chain issues bite
BUZZ-Crypto stocks climb as bitcoin, ether gain
BUZZ-Trump-linked Phunware surges after Campaign Nucleus partnership
BUZZ-Valvoline pilots EV servicing in retail stores, shares up
