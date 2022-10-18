Percassi family regains full control of KIKO as Peninsula exits















MILAN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Percassi family has bought the 38% stake in Italy's KIKO held by UK private equity fund Peninsula Capital, regaining full ownership of the cosmetics group it had founded in 1997, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The closing of the operation is expected by the end of this year, it added, without disclosing any financial details.

Peninsula bought a stake in KIKO back in 2018 to help fund the brand's international growth and boost profitability.

Popular due to its cheap but trendy make-up products, KIKO is present in 52 countries with sales of around 750 million euros ($738.53 million).

($1 = 1.0155 euros)

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Cristina Carlevaro











