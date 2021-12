Pfizer, PagerDuty, Stitch Fix, Ford

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday after drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech said a three-shot course of their COVID-19 vaccine was shown to have a neutralizing effect against the new Omicron coronavirus variant in a laboratory test.

At 7:35 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.22% at 35,793. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.24% at 4,696.25. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.23% at 16,355.75.

** Pfizer Inc (PFE.N): up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Pare losses as data shows third vaccine dose quells Omicron

** Weibo Corp (WB.O): down 3.8% premarket BUZZ-U.S.-listed shares of China's Weibo fall after Hong Kong debut

** PagerDuty Inc (PD.N): Up 11.3% premarket BUZZ-Up on strong Q3 results, forecast

** Energy Transfer LP (ET.N): down 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Down as CenterPoint's stake sale prices

** Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX.N): down 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Piper Sandler cuts to 'neutral' on margin uncertainty

** Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX.O): down 24.0% premarket BUZZ-Down on Q1 results, Street turns cautious

** Ford Motor Co (F.N): up 1% premarket BUZZ-Rises after $900 mln investment in Thailand

** BioNTech : down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Fall as study shows vaccine offers partial immunity to Omicron

Compiled by Manya Saini in Bengaluru

