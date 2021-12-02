Pharmacy bidding war stands to get more feverish
MELBOURNE, Dec 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Aussie supermarket chain Woolworths has offered 13% extra to buy Priceline owner API over an agreed deal with Wesfarmers. The premium now stands at a whopping 53%. Deep-pocketed buyers, a frenzied M&A market and the implied returns are a prescription for additional sweeteners.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Woolworths on Dec. 2 offered A$1.75 a share for Australian Pharmaceuticals Industry, topping by 20 cents the sale price agreed with Wesfarmers on Nov. 8. The Woolworths bid values API at A$872 million ($621 million), a 53% premium to the undisturbed price before Wesfarmers made its first offer in early July.
