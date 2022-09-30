Philippine c.bank says September annual inflation within 6.6% to 7.4% range















MANILA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank on Friday said it expects the annual inflation rate for September to stay within the 6.6% to 7.4% range.

Inflation for the month is expected to be driven by the increase in electricity rates and prices of key food commodities, as well as by the depreciation of the peso, it said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Martin Petty











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.