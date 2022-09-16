Philippine cbank sees wider 2022, 2023 c/a deficits on global growth woes
MANILA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank said on Friday it expects the country's current account balance to register deficits equivalent to 5.0% and 4.5% of gross domestic product in 2022 and 2023, respectively, wider than the previous projections.
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said the revisions took into account intensifying risks of a global growth slowdown amid rising inflation and interest rates and the recovery momentum seen for the domestic economy.
