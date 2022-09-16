Philippine cbank sees wider 2022, 2023 c/a deficits on global growth woes

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

MANILA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank said on Friday it expects the country's current account balance to register deficits equivalent to 5.0% and 4.5% of gross domestic product in 2022 and 2023, respectively, wider than the previous projections.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said the revisions took into account intensifying risks of a global growth slowdown amid rising inflation and interest rates and the recovery momentum seen for the domestic economy.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies

