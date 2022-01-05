Asian Markets
Philippine Dec inflation at 3.6% y/y, below market forecasts
1 minute read
MANILA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation came in at 3.6% in December (PHCPI=ECI), the lowest level since December 2020, due to slower increases in the food and non-alcoholic beverages index, the country's statistics agency said on Wednesday.
The headline figure was near the low end of the central bank's projected range of 3.5%-4.3% for the month, and below the 3.8% median forecast in a Reuters poll. Full-year inflation averaged 4.5%, outside the 2%-4% target band of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.
Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.