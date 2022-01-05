Philippine Dec inflation at 3.6% y/y, below market forecasts

MANILA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation came in at 3.6% in December (PHCPI=ECI), the lowest level since December 2020, due to slower increases in the food and non-alcoholic beverages index, the country's statistics agency said on Wednesday.

The headline figure was near the low end of the central bank's projected range of 3.5%-4.3% for the month, and below the 3.8% median forecast in a Reuters poll. Full-year inflation averaged 4.5%, outside the 2%-4% target band of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.