Philippine stock market opens after delay due to technical issue















MANILA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Philippine stock market's opening was delayed by half an hour on Wednesday because of a technical issue, the bourse operator (PSE.PS) said.

Trading on the exchange was supposed to start at 0130 GMT. The market opened at 0208 GMT, with the benchmark index (.PSI) rising 0.44%, in line with a broader uptick across the region.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies











