Philippines cbank: ready to act to bring inflation within target















MANILA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank is prepared to take further policy actions to bring inflation toward a target-consistent path over the medium term, it said on Wednesday, following the release of September inflation data.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas also said in a statement that upside risks continued to dominate the inflation outlook in the near term.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.