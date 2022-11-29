Philippines central bank sees November inflation at 7.4-8.2%
MANILA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Philippines central bank expects November annual inflation to be in a range of 7.4% to 8.2%, reflecting upward price pressures from electricity and agricultural products, it said on Tuesday.
Inflation, which hit its highest in nearly 14 years at 7.7% in October, is expected to decelerate gradually in the following months as cost-push shocks owing to bad weather dissipate, the central bank added.
Reporting by Karen Lema Editing by David Goodman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.