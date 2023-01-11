Philippines' Metro Pacific shares extend gains on deal speculation















MANILA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Philippines' Metro Pacific Investments Corp (MPI.PS) said on Wednesday it had not entered into any "definitive" agreement with foreign investors, after shares in the infrastructure conglomerate were boosted by market rumours of a potential deal.

Metro Pacific shares rose by as much as 5% in early trade to reach the highest in nearly 14 months, extending a 7.8% surge on Tuesday.

The share rally came after speculation of the potential entry of a foreign investor or a plan to take the group private, said April Lee-Tan, head of research at online brokerage firm COL Financial in Manila. "After all, stock is super cheap".

Philippine website Bilyonaryo reported on Tuesday that Japan's Mitsui was interested in buying a state of up to 20% in Metro Pacific.

"We meet with many interested investors with our current portfolio given our strong and stable performance," Metro Pacific said in a statement to Reuters. "But we have not entered into any definitive agreement with anyone."

Metro Pacific, which has interests in power, water, hospitals and toll roads, is a unit of First Pacific Co Ltd (0142.HK), which is owned by Indonesian tycoon Anthoni Salim.

A Mitsui & Co spokesperson in Tokyo declined to comment on a reported deal.

"We are aware of the report, but we decline to comment," he said.

