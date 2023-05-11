Philippines' Q1 GDP slows to 6.4%, beats forecast















MANILA, May 11 (Reuters) - The Philippine economy expanded 6.4% in the first quarter from a year earlier, the statistics agency said on Thursday, weaker than the previous quarter's downwardly revised 7.1% growth.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected first quarter gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 6.1% on an annual basis.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico dela Cruz; Writing by Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty











