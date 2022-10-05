Philippines statistics agency: inflation could rise further in Oct















MANILA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Philippine inflation could rise further in October, with food prices likely to remain the main source of pressure, the statistics authority said on Wednesday.

Annual inflation quickened in September to 6.9% from 6.3% in August, reflecting higher food prices, data released earlier in the day showed. read more

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor











