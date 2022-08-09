Philippines trade deficit at $5.84 bln as imports surge

MANILA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Philippines posted a $5.84 billion trade deficit in June (PHTBAL=ECI), the widest gap based on data running from January 2020, government figures showed on Tuesday, ahead of the release of second-quarter GDP figures at about 0200 GMT.

Imports rose 26% from a year earlier to $12.5 billion (PHIMP=ECI), driven largely by higher cost of fuel, while exports increased just 1% to $6.64 billion (PHEXP=ECI).

Reporting by Karen Lema and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty

