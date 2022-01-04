Pinterest, AVROBIO, Sea Ltd, JD.com, Hoth Therapeutics

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Dow hit a record high on Tuesday boosted by banks and industrial stocks as worries about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus subsided, while a fall in heavyweight-technology stocks dragged the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes lower

At 11:40 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.59% at 36,802.3. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.25% at 4,784.7 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 1.56% at 15,585.231.

BUZZ-Sharp short-covering in Amazon shares points to bullish trend - S3

** Chevron Corp (CVX.N): up 1.4%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse raises PT for Chevron on higher commodity prices

** BlackBerry Ltd : down 1.8% BUZZ-BlackBerry ends support for smartphone operating systems

** S&P Global Inc (SPGI.N): up 0.4% BUZZ-S&P Global buys climate risk data platform in ESG push

** Kohl's Corp (KSS.N): flat BUZZ-Exiting pandemic proving more difficult for retailers than entering it - JPM

** Warner Music Group (WMG.O): down 3.5% BUZZ-Warner Music falls after pricing secondary share offering BUZZ-Jefferies upgrades Warner Music to 'buy' on growth opportunities

** Carrier Group Corp (CARR.N): up 3.3% BUZZ-Carrier Global rises on $500 mln share buyback program

** Pinterest Inc (PINS.N): down 8.6% BUZZ-Pinterest falls after Guggenheim downgrades as data shows fall in users

** Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM.O): up 0.8%

BUZZ-Cullinan Oncology jumps as cancer treatment gets breakthrough therapy tag

** United Airlines : up 1.4%

Southwest Airlines (LUV.N): up 1.9% BUZZ-Cowen expects 2022 to be better year for airlines

** AVROBIO Inc (AVRO.O)down 35.0% BUZZ-AVROBIO sinks on scrapping Fabry disease program

** Sea Ltd (SE.N): down 10.6%

BUZZ-Singapore tech group Sea Ltd down as shareholder Tencent set to cut stake

** Honeywell International Inc (HON.O): up 0.2% General Electric Co : up 2.7%

BUZZ-CS upgrades General Electric, says co has more potential than Honeywell

** Bilibili Inc : flat Alibaba Inc : down 2.5% Baidu Inc : down 2.5% JD.com Inc : down 6.4%

Tencent Music (TME.N): down 6.1% Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N): down 4.1%

BUZZ-China ADRs hit by regulatory fears as Beijing tightens cyberspace rules

BUZZ-Hoth Therapeutics soars after data on Alzheimer's disease therapy

BUZZ-WEX climbs after co raises FY outlook, CFO steps down

** Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N): up 2.0%

BUZZ-Lockheed Martin up on greater-than-expected fighter jet deliveries

BUZZ-Sirius XM drops after Wells Fargo downgrades, cuts PT

Compiled by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru

