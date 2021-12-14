Planet Labs, Beyond Meat, Galera Therapeutics, Cloudflare

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell on Tuesday after data showed producer prices increased more than expected in November and ahead of a potential decision on faster tapering from the U.S. Federal Reserve this week.

At 10:42 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.16% at 35,593.61. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.46% at 4,647.27 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 1.25% at 15,221.172.

BUZZ-Loses half its market cap since its lackluster debut on Dec 2

BUZZ-Up after Cowen begins coverage with "outperform" rating

BUZZ-Rises on deal with activist investment firm Politan

BUZZ-Falls on deep-discounted stock-and-warrants deal

BUZZ-Agrees for takeover by UK's Rentokil; shares jump

BUZZ-Falls after JPM downgrades stock citing valuation concerns

