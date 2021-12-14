Planet Labs, Beyond Meat, Galera Therapeutics, Cloudflare
- Summary
- Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
- <a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>
- <a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell on Tuesday after data showed producer prices increased more than expected in November and ahead of a potential decision on faster tapering from the U.S. Federal Reserve this week.
At 10:42 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.16% at 35,593.61. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.46% at 4,647.27 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 1.25% at 15,221.172.
BUZZ-Loses half its market cap since its lackluster debut on Dec 2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
BUZZ-Up after Cowen begins coverage with "outperform" rating
BUZZ-Rises on deal with activist investment firm Politan
BUZZ-Falls on deep-discounted stock-and-warrants deal
BUZZ-Agrees for takeover by UK's Rentokil; shares jump
BUZZ-Falls after JPM downgrades stock citing valuation concerns
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.