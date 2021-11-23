Plastic-surgery app MBO aggravates governance scar

MELBOURNE, Nov 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Boss Xing Jin wants to buy the 85% he doesn’t own of New York-listed So-Young, which matches users with beauty services. Shares have slumped since its IPO and China may regulate ads. But Xing’s supervoting stock means investors have themselves to blame for any forced face-lift.

CONTEXT NEWS

- So-Young International, which runs an app connecting users with medical-aesthetics providers, on Nov. 22 said it had received a preliminary, non-binding offer to take the company private from Xing Jin, its co-founder, chairman and chief executive.

- The bid values the New York-listed company at $555 million, a 22% premium to its closing price on Nov. 19. Xing owns 16.4% of the company and, as a result of supervoting stock, controls 84.3% of the votes.

