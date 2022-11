BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Postal Savings Bank of China has agreed to provide a total of 280 billion yuan ($39.17 billion) in financing to property companies including Vanke, Longfor and Country Garden, it said in a statement on Thursday.

($1 = 7.1479 Chinese yuan renminbi)

