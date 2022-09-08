1 minute read
Property developer Sunac China gets winding-up petition in Hong Kong
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped property developer Sunac China (1918.HK) said on Thursday it received a winding-up petition at the Hong Kong High Court over non-payment of certain senior notes worth $22 million and interest.
Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri
