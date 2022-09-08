Property developer Sunac China gets winding-up petition in Hong Kong

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

An advertisement of property developer Sunac China Holdings is seen at a residential complex in Shanghai, China March 25, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped property developer Sunac China (1918.HK) said on Thursday it received a winding-up petition at the Hong Kong High Court over non-payment of certain senior notes worth $22 million and interest.

Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

