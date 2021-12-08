Prosus runs out of friends at Russia’s Facebook

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia’s answer to Facebook may be shafting its foreign shareholders. An ownership reshuffle at VK (MAILRq.L), home of the popular VKontakte social media site, is leaving the $4 billion group in the hands of people close to the Kremlin. Delisting VK’s floundering stock would be the ultimate slight to minority shareholders like $180 billion Dutch technology investor Prosus (PRX.AS).

Last week’s deal read more puts Yuri Kovalchuk, a friend of President Vladimir Putin, in control of VK, along with state gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) and state lender VTB (VTBR.MM), even though the trio have just 5% economic interest.

Gazprom boss Alexei Miller insisted the transaction was executed “at market terms” but omitted to explain what they were. His assurances are cold comfort to Prosus. The Amsterdam-listed group, controlled by South Africa’s Naspers (NPNJn.J), owns 26% of VK as part of its efforts to reinvent itself as a savvy tech investor, rather than a one-trick pony that got lucky two decades ago by scooping up a third of China’s Tencent (0700.HK) read more . On the face of it, the Russian punt is faring badly. VK shares are down 44% this year.

The firm’s new bosses have yet to set out their strategy. Bolting it onto their media empire – Kovalchuk and Gazprom own some of Russia’s biggest television and radio stations – is the obvious play. Besides financial savings, a pliant social media company would be a handy political counterweight to Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O) YouTube. The U.S. streaming platform has drawn the Kremlin’s ire by airing opposition figures like jailed dissident Alexei Navalny.

Making that happen by delisting VK would compound Prosus’s misery. It purchased a 30% interest in Mail.ru, as the company was then known, for $166 million in 2006 but continued to invest more cash. When Mail.ru listed in 2010, its shares were worth $28 each. Today they’re barely half that.

The saga is also a sorry one for Russian tech guru Yuri Milner, who backed the ground-breaking company shortly after it was founded in 1998, the same year as Google. The latter’s parent, Alphabet, is now a global titan worth $1.9 trillion. Most of VK’s creators, by contrast, have long since emigrated and their brainchild may end up an instrument of the Kremlin. In this instance, Prosus definitely backed the wrong horse.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s holding company USM said on Dec. 2 that it had sold its stake in Russian internet group VK to state-run insurer Sogaz. In a statement, USM said it had sold 57.3% of VK’s voting shares for an undisclosed sum. Banker Yuri Kovalchuk, whom President Vladimir Putin has publicly called a personal friend, owns around a third of Sogaz. Gazprom holds 24% while state lender VTB owns 10%.

