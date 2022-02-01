PulteGroup, AMC Entertainment, AT&T

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street was set for a muted open on Tuesday after two sessions of sharp gains as focus turned to data on factory activity and job openings expected later in the day.

At 8:34 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.02% at 35,003. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.08% at 4,507.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.33% at 14,954.75.

** Li Auto Inc : up 3.1% premarket

** Nio Inc (NIO.N): up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-U.S. shares of Chinese EV firms gain on higher deliveries

** United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N): up 8.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on strong revenue forecast, dividend hike

** PulteGroup Inc : up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on fourth-quarter profit beat

** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC.N): up 11.3% premarket BUZZ-AMC soars as strong preliminary results revive retail interest read more

** AT&T Inc (T.N): down 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls after company to spin off WarnerMedia in Discovery merger, cuts dividend

** Palantir (PLTR.N): up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Palantir inks deal with satellite imagery firm Satellogic, shares rise

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

