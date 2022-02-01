PulteGroup, AMC Entertainment, AT&T
- Summary
- Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
- <a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>
- <a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>
Wall Street was set for a muted open on Tuesday after two sessions of sharp gains as focus turned to data on factory activity and job openings expected later in the day.
At 8:34 ET, Dow e-minis were up 0.02% at 35,003. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.08% at 4,507.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.33% at 14,954.75.
** Li Auto Inc : up 3.1% premarket
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
** Nio Inc (NIO.N): up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-U.S. shares of Chinese EV firms gain on higher deliveries
** United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N): up 8.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on strong revenue forecast, dividend hike
** PulteGroup Inc : up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on fourth-quarter profit beat
** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC.N): up 11.3% premarket BUZZ-AMC soars as strong preliminary results revive retail interest read more
** AT&T Inc (T.N): down 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls after company to spin off WarnerMedia in Discovery merger, cuts dividend
** Palantir (PLTR.N): up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Palantir inks deal with satellite imagery firm Satellogic, shares rise
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.