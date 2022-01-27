Pushy 7-Eleven investors are welcome inconvenience

HONG KONG, Jan 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Even if at first you do succeed, it might be necessary to try again when investing in Japan. Aggressive hedge fund manager Dan Loeb prompted a leadership change at 7-Eleven operator Seven & I in 2016, but it wasn’t enough to spark a notable return. Different shareholders are now trying to shake up the $41 billion company. They warrant a fair hearing.

ValueAct Capital wants the board’s independent directors to form a strategic review committee to consider selling and spinning off underperforming businesses. Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM.N) is separately calling for outsiders with relevant expertise to dominate the boardroom.

Both are focusing on corporate governance as a way of getting at operational weak spots, namely Seven & i’s supermarkets and department stores. They’re a distraction from the better opportunity management bagged with last year’s $21 billion acquisition of Marathon Petroleum’s (MPC.N) Speedway-branded U.S. gas stations.

From a pandemic-induced low in July 2020, Seven & i’s shares have rallied, but longer-term performance is poor. Since the April 2016 vote that installed Ryūichi Isaka as president, its 28% total shareholder return pales next to the 71% produced by Circle-K owner Alimentation Couche-Tard .

Ambitions seem equally lacklustre. The company in June projected that department-store returns wouldn’t even cover the company’s estimated ultra-low 4% weighted average cost of capital by 2026, while international convenience stores are set to keep generating the same miserly 5%.

The dangers of rattling cages in Japan are writ large at Toshiba (6502.T). A four-year campaign by various hedge funds has forced out one chief executive. The breakup plan unveiled in November following a protracted strategic review, however, has only riled up investors anew read more , who think it will take too long to execute and want other options reconsidered.

A more receptive approach can lead to better results. Since Olympus (7733.T) took the unusual step, for Japan at least, of inviting ValueAct onto its board in January 2019, the company has offloaded its totemic but unprofitable camera unit to focus on its medical business. Its shares have surged 165% compared to a 22% rise in the benchmark Topix index. In that context, some pushiness from investors at the Slurpee-selling chain’s owner might be a welcome inconvenience.

