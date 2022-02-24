Putin prods planet into riskier post-pandemic funk

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Russian president’s invasion of Ukraine exposes the limit of sanctions in deterring conflict. The soaring oil price will punch still-fragile economies as they recover from Covid-19, testing Western unity. Global markets for energy and technology face further fragmentation.

Full view will be published shortly.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea on Feb. 24, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.

- Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin’s aim was to destroy his state.

- Putin declared in a televised address that he had ordered “a special military operation” to protect people.

- U.S. President Joe Biden said his prayers were with the people of Ukraine “as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack” while promising tough sanctions in response. Biden was due to meet with G7 leaders on Feb. 24. European Union’s foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell also promised the toughest financial sanctions the bloc had ever imposed.

- Russian stocks plunged, with the MOEX Index down 36% by 0915 GMT on Feb. 24, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell 41%. Shares in Russian lenders Sberbank and VTB and energy giants Gazprom and Rosneft were all down 50% or more.

- Oil prices surged, with brent crude rising 7% to $104 a barrel, breaching the $100 level for the first time since 2014. Gold was up 2% at $1,944 an ounce.

