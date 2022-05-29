Qatar central bank governor expects GDP growth of 3.5% in 2022

Qatar Central Bank logo is seen on a smartphone in front of displayed same logo in this illustration taken, December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

DOHA, May 29 (Reuters) - Qatar's gross domestic product (GDP) should grow 3.5% in 2022, Central Bank Governor Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani told a conference on Sunday in Doha.

The energy-rich Gulf emirate plans to start licensing financial technology companies soon, he added.

Fitch Ratings in April forecast Qatar's GDP would grow 3.2% in 2022, from 1.6% in 2021, reflecting increased output from the soccer World Cup that the country is hosting in November and December and the post-pandemic recovery.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrew Milles and Maher Chmaytelli Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.