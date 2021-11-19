Razer’s $4.5 bln buyout plan has a serrated edge

HONG KONG, Nov 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Razer is reversing a familiar take-private playbook. In contrast to Chinese technology outfits that have decamped from New York to head closer to their home markets, the management of the Singaporean-American purveyor of pricey computer accessories may take the company private and swap read more its Hong Kong listing for one in New York.

Razer's $200 keyboards emblazoned with a neon green three-headed snake logo enjoy a cult following among hardcore gamers worldwide. The brand's popularity has swelled during the pandemic. Hardware sales, which include mice, laptops and chairs, surged 77% year-on-year in the six months to June, to $677 million. That helped turn a small profit, compared to a net loss last year.

Minority investors are less enthusiastic. The stock has fallen as much as three-quarters below its 2017 initial public offering price. One recent drag may the broader Chinese technology sell-off: Razer tracks the local Hang Seng Index more closely than it does its competitors, per HSBC analysts who estimate the company generates only a tenth of its sales from the People’s Republic.

The mooted HK$4 offer price is nearly double the stock's one-month average before Monday, when Reuters reported plans of the deal. It values the enterprise at $4 billion - or 2.6 times annualised 2021 sales. That's roughly in line with Swiss rival Logitech (LOGN.S) and far above U.S.-listed competitors Corsair (CRSR.O) and Turtle Beach (HEAR.O). Chairman Min-Liang Tan and non-executive director Kaling Lim, own over 50%. To buy the rest, they’d have to pay over $2 billion. Extra support could come from CVC Capital and KKR (KKR.N), Reuters reports.

There are two potential advantages to going West. The company's top market is the United States, where retail investors are piling into so-called meme stocks like cinema chain AMC Entertainment (AMC.N). Razer's mostly young and American fanbase might provide a similar stock boost. Tan boasted in an interview that gamers were asking “daily” why the company doesn't trade in the United States. Razer's nascent Southeast Asian payments unit might fetch a higher valuation stateside too, after the expected listings of regional super-apps Grab and GoTo.

Beyond investment fads, though, any sustainable valuation gains may depend on maintaining its pandemic-level growth. Razer’s buyout plan has an edge but its not the sharpest one.

- A consortium led by top executives of Razer plans to take the Hong Kong-listed company private, Reuters reported on Nov. 16, citing sources. The deal would value Razer's equity at HK$35 billion ($4.49 billion).

- Chairman Min-Liang Tan and non-executive director Kaling Lim, with a combined stake of over 50%, are in talks with private equity firms CVC Capital Partners and KKR, and plan to offer up to HK$4 a share, compared to the stock's average price of HK$2.1 over the past month.

- Razer clarified in a filing the same day that no decision has been made and that there is no certainty of a deal. The company disclosed in late October that Tan and Lim were in preliminary talks with financial investors to explore the possibility of a transaction, without elaborating.

- Shares of Razer closed up 11.5% to HK$2.82 on Nov. 16.

