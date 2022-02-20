RBNZ to raise rates for third straight meeting to tame unruly inflation

BENGALURU, Feb 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank will raise rates for the third meeting in a row on Wednesday, bringing borrowing costs back to their pre-pandemic level to tame unruly inflation and a scorching-hot housing market, a Reuters poll found.

Faced with global supply-chain issues and an increasingly tight labour market, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is struggling to contain inflationary pressures that it and other central banks had thought was transitory.

With inflation hitting a three-decade high of 5.9% last quarter, financial markets have priced in more hikes this year which economists in the latest poll have mostly matched with their forecasts. read more

While debate is heating up whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin with a 25 or 50 basis point hike at its meeting next month, economists in a Feb. 14-18 Reuters poll were more convinced the RBNZ would take a more gradual approach.

All but one of 20 economists expected the RBNZ to raise the official cash rate (OCR) (NZINTR=ECI) by 25 basis points to 1.00% at its Feb. 23 policy meeting. The one dissenter expected a 50 basis point hike.

That 1.00% was its level in February 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

"If you look at the real interest rate they are deeply negative, meaning monetary policy is way too accommodative over the current economic situation," said Tuuli McCully, head of Asia-Pacific economics at Scotiabank.

"Inflation is the key and another thing is the tight labour market ... it's all about front-loading hikes now when the economy is running quite hot," McCully added.

LEAST AFFORDABLE

The RBNZ hiked rates at its last two meetings and signaled further tightening as it looks to keep inflation near its target 1-3% range and cool one of the least affordable housing markets in the world. read more

Yet seasonally adjusted nationwide median house prices were up 20.3% year-on-year in January from December, according to REINZ data.

The economy was expected to grow 3.5% this year and 2.7% in 2023, a Reuters poll showed last month. To revive tourism, authorities announced early this month a phased reopening of its borders that have been largely closed for two years. read more

Medians predicted the OCR reaching 2.25% by the end of this year and 2.50% by end-2023, still below what it was in 2014 after the RBNZ last delivered four consecutive quarter-point rate hikes.

But one analyst said the RBNZ needs to speed up.

"In 2019, the RBNZ felt it necessary, in the face of slowing growth and inflation, to cut the OCR by 50 basis points," said Brad Olsen, principal economist at Infometrics. "We would argue the highest inflation in three decades and record low unemployment warrants exactly the same strong reaction on the upside.

"Without strong action ... there is a risk higher inflation becomes more persistent, forcing the Bank to make even greater increases, faster, as they fall behind."

Reporting by Vivek Mishra and Shaloo Shrivastava; Additional reporting and polling by Devayani Sathyan and Tushar Goenka; Editing by David Holmes

