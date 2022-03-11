Refugee bonds can keep humanitarian corridors open

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Europe’s latest refugee crisis is the perfect test bed for impact bonds. As many as 7 million people may flee Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the longer term, they will boost the economies of the countries where they settle. More immediately, private investors can help defray the initial costs of resettlement and integration.

Two and a half million people have already fled Russia’s troops and rockets. The last time Europe experienced such mass population movement was 2015, when wars in Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq pushed refugees into making perilous journeys in small boats across the Mediterranean.

Then-Chancellor Angela Merkel opened Germany’s doors, eventually settling more than 1 million refugees. The fiscal stimulus from supporting them, combined with the impact on Germany’s tight labour market, helped boost GDP growth to 1.9% in 2016, the strongest in five years. Germany’s DIW Berlin research institute says migrants from the rest of Europe lift Germany’s GDP by 20 basis points every year. Ukraine’s relatively skilled workforce is an added bonus.

However, integrating newcomers is costly. In 2018, Germany spent a record 23 billion euros on things like training. Meanwhile countries like Britain throttled arrival rates with onerous resettlement policies. Convincing voters to go the German route and shoulder the costs will be harder with state budgets hammered by the pandemic.

Bickering over burden-sharing fractured the bloc last time, but could be lessened with clever financing. Impact bonds can shift some of the risk of financing integration from governments. Private investors lend money to an integration or resettlement programme and if it’s successful, say in terms of boosting employment three years down the line, they get their money back plus a coupon. If the targets are missed, the returns are lower. Demand may be strong, too. Ukraine has raised around $270 million through so-called “war bonds”, as well as close to $100 million in crypto donations.

A scheme backed by the IKEA Foundation in Jordan is offering investors a potential 5% annual return on financing for projects with Syrian refugees. Scaling up to meet the needs of the Ukraine crisis will take coordination and political courage, as well as hard-and-fast success metrics. But defraying the immediate cost to European taxpayers would keep political wrangling to a minimum and smooth Ukrainians’ path to safety.

CONTEXT NEWS

- According to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, as of March 11, 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the Feb. 24 invasion.

- Janez Lenarcic, the European Commission’s head of crisis management, said on Feb. 27 that he expected up to 7 million Ukrainians to flee the country.

