GoDaddy, Alibaba, Travel Stocks

The S&P 500 was on track for a record closing high on Monday, as a strong retail sales report underscored the strength of the U.S. economy and overshadowed worries from Omicron-driven flight cancellations that hit stocks in the travel sector.

At 12:51 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.66% at 36,188.27. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 1.04% at 4,774.71 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 1.14% at 15,832.415.

** American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O): down 0.7%

** Boeing Co (BA.N): down 1.2%

** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH.N): down 3.0% BUZZ-Travel stocks on naughty list with flights canceled and cruises forced to return

** Borr Drilling Ltd : up 13.1% BUZZ-Soars on deal to defer $1.4 bln of debt maturities, yard instalments

** InnovAge Holding Corp (INNV.O): down 9.5% BUZZ-Set to open at all-time low after brokerages slash PTs

** GoDaddy Inc (GDDY.N): up 9.1% BUZZ-Jumps as Starboard acquires 6.5% stake worth $800 mln

** BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO.O): down 71.0% BUZZ-Slumps on 'disappointing' trial data of heart-muscle disorder drug

** Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT.O): up 49.4% BUZZ-Soars on tie-up with Stryker to develop robotic procedural kits

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : down 1.6%

** JD.Com Inc : down 1.4%

** New Orient Education & Technology Group Inc : down 1.2% BUZZ-Chinese stocks mixed as Beijing proposes tighter regulations read more

** Pluristem Therapeutics Inc : down 16.0%

BUZZ-Plunges after COVID-19 treatment fails mid-stage trial

** DiDi Global Inc (DIDI.N): down 5.0%

BUZZ-Drops on report of blocking employees from selling shares

** Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O): up 1.0%

BUZZ-Broadcom capable of M&A in 2022 despite $10 bln share buyback - Bernstein

** Celularity Inc (CELU.O): up 7.2%

BUZZ-Jumps after cancer drug gets FDA's Fast Track tag

** GameStop Corp (GME.N): down 1.8%

BUZZ-GameStop rally to fade in 2022, says brokerage; cuts PT

** S&P Global Inc (SPGI.N): up 0.4%

** IHS Markit Ltd (INFO.N): up 0.8%

BUZZ-S&P, IHS inch closer to completion of $44 bln deal with fresh divestitures

** Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.O): up 2.1%

BUZZ-Up after brokerage initiates coverage with 'buy' USN

** FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS.N): up 1.0%

BUZZ-Hits all-time high on plans to buy securities data co CUSIP Global

** Expedia Group (EXPE.O): down 1.5%

** Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP.O): down 0.8%

** Airbnb Inc (ABNB.O): down 0.2%

BUZZ-Omicron cancels travel plans, travel-booking stocks slip

** SMART Global Holdings (SGH.O): up 4.8%

BUZZ-Rises after Rosenblatt raises PT

** CNH Industrial : up 2.8%

BUZZ-Hits record high on spin-off progress

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.