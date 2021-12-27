GoDaddy, Alibaba, Travel Stocks
The S&P 500 was on track for a record closing high on Monday, as a strong retail sales report underscored the strength of the U.S. economy and overshadowed worries from Omicron-driven flight cancellations that hit stocks in the travel sector.
At 12:51 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 0.66% at 36,188.27. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 1.04% at 4,774.71 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was up 1.14% at 15,832.415.
** American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O): down 0.7%
** Boeing Co (BA.N): down 1.2%
** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH.N): down 3.0% BUZZ-Travel stocks on naughty list with flights canceled and cruises forced to return
** Borr Drilling Ltd : up 13.1% BUZZ-Soars on deal to defer $1.4 bln of debt maturities, yard instalments
** InnovAge Holding Corp (INNV.O): down 9.5% BUZZ-Set to open at all-time low after brokerages slash PTs
** GoDaddy Inc (GDDY.N): up 9.1% BUZZ-Jumps as Starboard acquires 6.5% stake worth $800 mln
** BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO.O): down 71.0% BUZZ-Slumps on 'disappointing' trial data of heart-muscle disorder drug
** Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT.O): up 49.4% BUZZ-Soars on tie-up with Stryker to develop robotic procedural kits
** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : down 1.6%
** JD.Com Inc : down 1.4%
** New Orient Education & Technology Group Inc : down 1.2% BUZZ-Chinese stocks mixed as Beijing proposes tighter regulations read more
** Pluristem Therapeutics Inc : down 16.0%
BUZZ-Plunges after COVID-19 treatment fails mid-stage trial
** DiDi Global Inc (DIDI.N): down 5.0%
BUZZ-Drops on report of blocking employees from selling shares
** Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O): up 1.0%
BUZZ-Broadcom capable of M&A in 2022 despite $10 bln share buyback - Bernstein
** Celularity Inc (CELU.O): up 7.2%
BUZZ-Jumps after cancer drug gets FDA's Fast Track tag
** GameStop Corp (GME.N): down 1.8%
BUZZ-GameStop rally to fade in 2022, says brokerage; cuts PT
** S&P Global Inc (SPGI.N): up 0.4%
** IHS Markit Ltd (INFO.N): up 0.8%
BUZZ-S&P, IHS inch closer to completion of $44 bln deal with fresh divestitures
** Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.O): up 2.1%
BUZZ-Up after brokerage initiates coverage with 'buy' USN
** FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS.N): up 1.0%
BUZZ-Hits all-time high on plans to buy securities data co CUSIP Global
** Expedia Group (EXPE.O): down 1.5%
** Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP.O): down 0.8%
** Airbnb Inc (ABNB.O): down 0.2%
BUZZ-Omicron cancels travel plans, travel-booking stocks slip
** SMART Global Holdings (SGH.O): up 4.8%
BUZZ-Rises after Rosenblatt raises PT
** CNH Industrial : up 2.8%
BUZZ-Hits record high on spin-off progress
